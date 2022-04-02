Ajax remains in control at the top of the Eredivisie after a 3-1 win at Groningen.
The Euroborg can be a tough place to go for Ajax and they were behind in the 20th minute with Jorgen Strand Larsen firing into the top corner after some hesitation from Andre Onana.
Groningen almost added a second through Michael de Leeuw before Paulos Abraham fired wide for the hosts. However, in the first minute of first half stoppage time, Davy Klaassen made it 1-1 after good work from Dusan Tadic.
Bas Nijhuis blew for half time, but VAR asked the referee to take a look at the previous attack from Ajax and he spotted a handball by Damil Dankerlui. A penalty was awarded and Tadic made it 2-1 much to the anger of Groningen.
In the second half, Strand Larsen was denied by Onana, while at the other end, Ajax were not sharp enough to add a killer third, until the 91st minute. After a counter-attack, Berghuis sealed the victory.
Ajax move five points clear at the top while Groningen are 8th.