Maurice Steijn’s official debut as Ajax’s head coach ended in victory as they came from behind to defeat Heracles Almelo 4-1.
Jakov Medic, Branco van den Boomen and Benjamin Tahirovic all began in the Ajax eleven, along with Mohamed Kudus, who had not yet completed a move away from Amsterdam.
After half an hour, Gerónimo Rulli was brought off with a shoulder issue and Jay Gorter came on. Ajax had a lot of the ball, but Heracles led when Mario Engels took advantage of some sloppy defending.
Ajax equalised, though, in the eight-minute of injury time as Medic fired past Michael Brouwer to mark his debut with a goal.
Brouwer kept out Ajax in the second half before he was eventually beaten by Kudus in the 75th minute. New Ajax captain Steven Bergwijn then added a third in the 85th minute following a fine individual move.
Deep into injury time a penalty was awarded to Ajax following a handball and Bergwijn netted his second from the spot.