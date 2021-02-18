Ajax are in control of their Europa League tie as they netted twice late on to book a 2-1 victory over Lille in France.
With Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch out, Devyne Rensch and Lisandro Martinez came into the line-up. Daley Blind pushed into midfield, while the attack consisted of David Neres, Antony, and Dusan Tadic.
Lille are top of the French league but Ajax had very little to fear in the first-half with Erik ten Hag’s side controlling possession. The best chance fell to Antony but his effort was saved by Mike Maignan.
Ajax also got the first big chance of the second-half but Neres saw his shot crash off the underside of the crossbar.
From that moment, Lille woke up and they had a strong phase which eventually resulted in the opening goal. Nicolas Tagliafico blundered with a back pass that was seized on by Timothy Weah, who fired past Maarten Stekelenburg in the 72nd minute.
Ten Hag turned to Brian Brobbey and Oussam Idrissi as Ajax looked in search of an equaliser. With five minutes to go, Tagliafico went down in the box and a penalty was given. Referee Ivan Kruzliak reviewed his decision via VAR but it stood and Tadic made it 1-1.
Two minutes later, Davy Klaassen played through Brobbey to net the winning goal for Ajax.
An excellent win for Ajax who take an advantage back to Amsterdam for the second-leg.