Ajax registered their first home league win under John Heitinga after coming from behind to defeat RKC Waalwijk 3-1 on Sunday.
Ajax last won at home in the league back in October and they showed that they are still fragile against RKC. The visitors had a few chances before Mats Seuntjens put them in front after 17 minutes. The attacker finished off a fine move by slotting the ball past Gerónimo Rulli.
Davy Klaassen had a header well saved before the break and Heitinga decided to ring changes at half-time as Calvin Bassey and Brian Brobbey came on for Davy Klaassen and Francisco Conceição.
Five minutes into the second half, Brobbey equalised with a close-range finish after a shot from Steven Berghuis rebounded to him.
RKC still caused Ajax issues but in the 78th minute, Jurrien Timber made it 2-1 for the hosts from a Berghuis free kick. Mohammed Kudus then sealed the victory after good work by Dusan Tadic and Berghuis.
The win keeps Ajax in third and three points off the top. RKC is in 9th spot.