Ajax has completed the signing of centre-back Jakov Medic from St. Pauli on a five-year deal.
Ajax has reportedly paid around €3 million to sign the Croatian defender, who can play along the backline and even in midfield.
The 24-year-old signs to give Maurice Steijn more defensive options following the departure of Calvin Bassey, while the club are still trying to lure Josip Sutalo from Dinamo Zagreb.
Medic made 65 appearances for Bundesliga. 2 side St. Pauli, scoring eight times. He previously played with SV Wehen Wiesbaden, 1, FC Nuremberg II, NK Istra 1961, and NK Lucko.