Ajax has confirmed the signing of Gastón Ávila from Royal Antwerp for a fee of €12.5 million which can rise by a further €2 million in bonuses.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax was looking at Hiroki Ito from VFB Stuttgart but had to eventually give up on his arrival. They turned their attention to Avila and the Argentinian has now been captured.
The versatile 21-year-old can play as a left-back or in the centre of defence and offers more cover for Maurice Steijn. Avila has signed a five-year deal after Ajax met Royal Antwerp’s asking price.
Last summer, Avila joined Royal Antwerp from Boca Juniors and he made 29 appearances for the Belgian side, scoring twice.