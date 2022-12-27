Daley Blind has departed Ajax after having his contract dissolved mutually.
During the World Cup, the news broke that Blind would leave Ajax on a free transfer and it has now officially been confirmed by Ajax.
Over two periods, Blind made 333 appearances for Ajax, but this season he has lost his place under Alfred Schreuder. Ajax has allowed the Netherlands international to depart in order to find a new club.
Edwin van der Sar said on the club’s website, “We have reached an agreement with Daley in recent days to terminate the current contract. I hope that he will give a nice follow-up to the last phase of his successful football career at another club. It has been agreed with Daley that we will determine together at which match he can say goodbye to the supporters in De Arena in a nice way.”
According to De Telegraaf, Royal Antwerp and Real Sociedad are both interested in signing the veteran, while clubs from the MLS are also circling. Real Sociedad seems to be the most concrete destination for the 32-year-old.