Ajax has confirmed the signing of Brian Brobbey on loan from RB Leipzig.
The 19-year-old left Amsterdam for Germany on a free transfer in the summer but has been unable to impress in the Bundesliga.
Ajax has now confirmed that Brobbey has returned to the club on loan until the end of the season. There is no option to make the move permanent.
Brobbey has made 19 appearances for Ajax’s first team, scoring six times. He has already begun training in Amsterdam to make sure he is ready for the Eredivisie’s return in January.
Brobbey’s return provides competition for Sebastien Haller, who will play at the African Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast.