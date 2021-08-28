Ajax have confirmed the signing of FC Copenhagen attacker Mohamed Daramy on a five-year deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax has been looking for a dynamic forward this summer and they have finally found their man with Daramy arriving from Copenhagen. Ajax has paid around €13 million for the attacker.
The confirmation was delayed with Daramy playing his final game for the club in midweek and he netted in a 5-0 victory that helped the club seal their place in the group stage of the Europa Conference League.
The 19-year-old winger has made 93 appearances for Copenhagen, scoring 18 goals and adding ten assists. He is a Danish U21 international.