Ajax have announced the appointment of Francesco Farioli as their new head coach on a three-year deal.
The 35-year-old was in charge of OGC Nice, but Ajax have convinced the Italian to swap France for Amsterdam.
Farioli replaces John van ‘t Schip, who will step into a different role at Ajax. Van ‘t Schip stepped in after Maurice Steijn left the club sitting in the bottom three and he guided Ajax to fifth.
Ajax will be hoping that Farioli is the man to recharge the club and guide them back to the top of the league. Farioli was placed in charge of OGC Nice in 2023 and he guided the club to fifth in Ligue 1 this season.
Daniele Cavalletto and Felipe Sanchez Mateos will join as Farioli’s assistants.