Ajax have confirmed the appointment of Gerry Hamstra as a technical manager.
For the last five years, Hamstra has worked as a technical manager with Heerenveen, but he recently left that job after a falling out behind closed doors.
Ajax have now confirmed the appointment of Hamstra, who signs a deal until mid-2024 in Amsterdam. He will assist Marc Overmars with contracting of talented youth players and the contract extensions of the players of Jong Ajax, among other things.
Overmars told the Ajax website, “We have the scouting for discovering and the youth academy for developing talent. We needed someone who focuses on youth players and the talents of Jong Ajax when it comes to the individual plans we have with these players and the associated contracts. But Gerry will also help us with the scouting.
“In addition, I notice that the dynamics surrounding the registration of players have changed and become more time-consuming. As a result, it is nice for me that we have someone on board, so that I can pay even more attention to the composition of the first team.”