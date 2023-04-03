Ajax have announced that Gerry Hamstra has left his role at the club.
After Marc Overmars departed his role as technical director, Ajax brought in Hamstra on a temporary basis until a replacement was found. He was joined by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
Both Huntelaar and Hamstra were in charge of the summer transfers and it has not been seen as a success. Ajax have been looking for a new technical director with Sven Mislintat now favourite.
Two weeks ago, it was announced that Hamstra would leave at the end of the season, but Ajax has now confirmed that he has departed already.
Hamstra told the club’s website, “It is my aim to be technical director and therefore ultimately responsible. That option is not available at Ajax. That is the reason for me to decide to leave earlier. I would therefore like to thank everyone at Ajax for their cooperation and I hope that the club will close the season successfully.”