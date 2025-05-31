Ajax have confirmed the arrival of John Heitinga and Marcel Keizer as their coaching duo to replace Francesco Farioli.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Farioli departed Ajax at the end of the season after the failure to win the Eredivisie title.
Ajax have turned to two familiar faces to replace Farioli with Heitinga and Keizer signing two-year deals. Heitinga will act as head coach.
Both worked together in a similar role in charge of Jong Ajax before Heitinga stepped up to act as interim head coach of Ajax. He then left after Sven Mislintat was appointed as director of football. Keizer was previously head coach of Ajax in 2017 but was fired and replaced by Erik ten Hag.
Heitinga was most recently an assistant to Arne Slot with Liverpool but he returns to Ajax hoping to bring the Eredivisie title back to Amsterdam.