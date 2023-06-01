Ajax confirmed on Thursday that John Heitinga will not be their new head coach on a permanent basis.
After the sacking of Alfred Schreuder in January, John Heitinga stepped up from head coach of Jong Ajax to the first team. He then guided them to third spot and was left in the dark about whether he would get the job permanently.
However, Ajax has now confirmed that they will search for a new head coach and director Sven Mislintat gave a press conference confirming that Heitinga is unlikely to remain as an assistant either.
He said, according to Voetbal International, “We will discuss that. From my point of view it is clear. That is no longer possible. I’ve never seen a head coach step back as an assistant. It’s not a possibility now. Even if a new trainer arrives, he will not include John in the technical staff.”
Looking ahead, Mislintat confirmed he has ideas on who should be the new head coach, “Of course I have someone in mind, that’s also my job. But we have chosen not to present a new trainer right away. It must be our ambition to treat John as respectfully as possible as he goes through this difficult moment.”
Mislintat confirmed that he had spoken to the agent of Kjetil Knutsen and also said he understood the links to Peter Bosz.