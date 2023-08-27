Mohammed Kudus has officially left Ajax to sign for West Ham United on a five-year deal.
Ajax will receive an initial €43 million for Kudus with a further three million in bonuses included in the deal.
The 23-year-old becomes the second Ajax player to join West Ham United after Edson Alvarez and he signs a contract for five years with the option of a sixth.
Ajax signed Kudus back in 2020 from Nordsjaelland with the winger/midfielder going on to make 87 appearances, scoring 27 times and adding 12 assists. His final game saw Kudus net a hattrick in the Europa League qualifier against Ludogorets.