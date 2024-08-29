Ajax have confirmed the signing of striker Wout Weghorst from Burnley.
It has been no secret that Ajax has been working on the signing of Weghorst all summer but they had to make financial room before announcing the deal.
After the departure of Silvano Vos to AC Milan, Ajax have been able to bring in Weghorst on a two-year contract. He joins from Burnley for an undisclosed fee.
The 39-time Netherlands international returns to the Netherlands for the first time since departing AZ in 2018. He has since had spells with Wolfsburg, Burnley, Besiktas, Manchester United and Hoffenheim.
Weghorst joins Ajax as competition for Brian Brobbey and Chuba Akpom. It remains to be seen whether all three will still be there at the end of the transfer window.