According to reports in Germany, Ajax are interested in signing Joshua Zirkzee in the summer from Bayern Munich.
Zirkzee is currently on loan with Anderlecht and his future is up in the air this summer. Staying at Bayern Munich doesn’t seem on the cards while there is plenty of interest in the Netherlands U21 international, who has scored 15 times in Belgium.
According to Goal Germany, Ajax are interested in Zirkzee and Bayern Munich could use the forward in a deal for midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Zirkzee could be a replacement for Sebastien Haller, who has also been linked with a move away from Amsterdam.
Zirkzee has one year left on his contract with Bayern Munich after this season. Anderlecht were hoping to keep Zirkzee but he may prove to be too expensive for the Belgians.
Ajax are also looking to bring Brian Brobbey back to the club from RB Leipzig again in the summer.