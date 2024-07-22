The draw for the third qualifying round of the Europa League took place on Monday with Ajax involved.
On Thursday, Ajax’s season officially begins in the second qualifying round when they take on FK Vojvodina.
Should, Ajax get past Vojvodina, they will face either Panathinaikos of Greece or Botev Plovdiv of Bulgaria. Should Ajax lose, they will drop down to the Conference League where they would face NK Maribor (Slovenia) or Universitatea Craiova (Romania).
The third round matches are played on the 8th and 15th of August.