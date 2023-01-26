Ajax once again failed to record a victory on Thursday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Volendam.
Brian Brobbey, Steven Bergwijn and Devyne Rensch all returned to the Ajax line-up for the clash with Volendam, who went into the game bottom of the table.
The home crowd waved white flags and chanted for head coach Alfred Schreuder to be sacked after a number of poor results in a row. From the start, Volendam defended deeply and Ajax struggled to break them down. Filip Stankovic made good saves to deny Brobbey and Edson Alvarez, while Bergwijn looked lively without being able to find the opening goal.
Just before the break, Davy Klaassen came close to scoring but his strike was just cleared off the line by the visitors. Early in the second half, Steven Berghuis was denied by Stankovic and Klaassen saw the rebound blocked.
Ajax had all the ball but from Volendam’s first effort on goal they had the lead. Daman Marani netted a free-kick from former Ajax midfielder Carel Eiting.
Francisco Conceição, Mohammed Kudus, and also Lorenzo Lucca were thrown on and with ten minutes left, Ajax leveled. Lucca set up Kudus to net.
Volendam almost regained their lead but Henk Veerman failed to punish a lack of contact between Gerónimo Rulli and Álvarez. Six minutes were added on but Ajax could not find the winning goal.
Ajax is fifth and they are now seven points off top spot. The pressure is going to be on Schreuder to leave but it remains to be seen whether the board will act.
Volendam are now 16th.