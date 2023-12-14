Ajax will be playing European football in the new year after their 3-1 win over AEK Athens secured a spot in the Conference League.
Ajax knew what they needed to do going into the clash on Thursday. A win sealed third spot in their Europa League group.
John van ‘t Schip’s side started brightly and the lead came in the fifth minute when Chuba Akpom headed in a corner. However, the lead lasted only six minutes before Levi García headed in a free-kick to make it 1-1.
Ajax reacted well and nine minutes later Jorrel Hato found Kenneth Taylor, who spun into the box before finishing well. Brian Brobbey almost made it 3-1 after some strong play but his shot was kept out by the AEK Athens goalkeeper.
Diant Ramaj then kept Ajax in front with some good saves before Ar’Jany Martha, who had replaced Brobbey at the break, played in Akpom. The striker’s shot was poor but it beat Athanasiadis and made it 3-1.
Ajax no longer had any problems with the Greek visitors and further goals could have been scored. However, Akpom was denied a hattrick by the post and some poor finishing.
Ajax will find out on Monday who they will face in the Conference League. The two ties will then be played in February.