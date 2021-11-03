Ajax have secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League after a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in Germany.
Ajax had Noussair Mazraoui in the starting eleven after he returned to fitness, while Dortmund was missing a number of players including Erling Haaland. Despite the injuries, Dortmund was the better side from the start and they had chances through Mats Hummels, Jude Bellingham and Thorgen Hazard.
The game suddenly turned in Ajax’s favour after 29 minutes when Hummels was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Antony. The decision seemed harsh on Dortmund, who were awarded a soft penalty in the 35th minute when Mazraoui was deemed to have brought down Bellingham. Marco Reus made it 1-0.
Davy Klaassen was brought on for Edson Alvarez at the break as Ajax went looking for the equaliser in the second half. That eventually came in the 72nd minute. Dusan Tadic netted at the back post after a cross from Antony.
Ten minutes later, Sebastien Haller netted his seventh goal in four games with a header to make it 2-1 for Ajax. In stoppage time, Klaassen then sealed the victory.
Ajax are now six points clear at the top of the group with two games to go and they have now sealed their place in the next round. The top spot is also all but assured due to the goal difference. A point at least against Besiktas next time round will seal it.