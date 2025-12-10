Ajax have finally recorded a victory in the Champions League this season after they defeated Qarabag 4-2.
Fred Grim gave an opportunity to some young talents in Baku with one eye on the weekend’s clash with Feyenoord. Sean Steur, Aaron Bouwman and Jorthy Mokio all began the clash.
Ajax have had a terrible Champions League campaign so far and they fell behind in the tenth minute with Camilo Durán getting in behind to lob the ball into an empty net.
The visitors struggled but they were level at the break as Kasper Dolberg found space before rifling in from distance.
Just minutes into the second half, Qarabag were back in front when a lose ball fell to Matheus Silva and he found the net off of Lucas Rosa.
Ajax finally came alive in the final fifteen minutes of the game but substitute Don-Angelo Konadu missed a massive chance to level. Shortly afterwards, Oscar Gloukh did make it 2-2 as he charged into the hosts box before finding the net with a powerful strike.
Four minutes later, Konadu put Anton Gaaei through on goal and he made no mistake with the finish to put Ajax in front. Gloukh then sealed the victory in stoppage time.
Ajax moves off the bottom of the table but they are still a long way from qualifying for the next round.