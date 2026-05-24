Ajax will play in the Conference League next season after a penalty shootout win over Utrecht. The match finished 1-1 after extra-time.
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In the opening stages, Utrecht went close twice through Siebe Horemans and Mike van der Hoorn but there were to be no goals in the opening half.
Early in the second half, Aaron Bouwman went close for Ajax but his header was well saved. Jorthy Mokio then hit the underside of the crossbar.
The game went to extra time and Davy Klaassen put Ajax ahead with a close range finish. However, Utrecht would force penalties as Gjivai Zechiël rolled in a shot.
In the shootout, Maarten Paes was the Ajax hero as he saved from Sebastien Haller and Souffian El Karouani.
Ajax takes a spot in the Conference League while Utrecht’s Ron Jans retires as a head coach with a defeat.