Ajax led twice but were held to a 2-2 draw against Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League clash.
Erik ten Hag decided to bring Ryan Gravenberch into the starting line-up for the clash in Portugal, with Davy Klaassen dropping to the bench. Ajax were favourites for the game in Lisbon and they started the clash well, taking the lead in the 18th minute when Dusan Tadic netted after good work from Noussair Mazraoui.
The lead only lasted seven minutes before Jan Vertonghen hammered the ball into the Ajax box and it hit Sebastien Haller before ending in the net. The striker made up for this by putting Ajax back in front four minutes later.
Before the break, Ajax could have extended their lead with Odysseas Vlachodimos saving well from Mazraoui, while Edson Alvarez hit the post.
The second half was a nervy affair for Ajax as Benfica started to take control and they created a number of chances with Everton and Darwin Núñez coming close. An equaliser seemed inevitable and it came in the 70th minute when Roman Yaremchuk headed in from close range.
Ajax then shut up shop and kept it tight for the last 20 minutes to ensure that they take a draw back to Amsterdam for the second leg on the 15th of March.