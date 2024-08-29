Ajax sealed their place in the Europa League group stages with a 3-0 win over Jagiellonia on Thursday. Ajax won 7-1 on aggregate.
Leading 4-1 from the away leg, Ajax could afford to take it easy in the second leg. They eventually opened the scoring just before the break as Kian Fitz-Jim was played in on goal and he slotted into the net.
A lovely assist from Jordan Henderson then set up Kenneth Taylor to double the lead after an hour. Brian Brobbey then sealed the victory before Ajax handed a debut to 16-year-old talent Jorthy Mokio.
Ajax will be in Friday’s draw for the group stages and can now concentrate on the transfer market with a number of deals in and out expected in the coming days.