Ajax has climbed to second in the Eredivisie with a comfortable 4-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
On Thursday, Ajax struggled to a 0-0 draw against Union Berlin and John Heitinga was hoping for an improved performance. He brought Davy Klaassen back into the starting line-up.
After only six minutes, Klaassen justified his starting spot as he set up Dusan Tadic to net the opening goal. Tadic then turned provider in the 27th minute as Kenneth Taylor fired in a second.
On the hour mark, Ajax were awarded a penalty for a foul on Steven Bergwijn and Tadic made no mistake to make it 3-0. Mohammed Kudus then sealed the victory with a fourth from a free kick before paying tribute to the late Christian Atsu.
Ajax climbs above AZ Alkmaar into second while Sparta Rotterdam remains 6th.