Ajax made it six wins out of seven in the Eredivisie after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Groningen in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
Ajax have been in imperious form recently, easing to big victories over Sporting CP (5-1), Cambuur (9-0), and Fortuna Sittard (5-0). Groningen looking to avoid such a defeat lined up to frustrate the hosts.
The hosts had chance after chance until they eventually took the lead in the 40th minute with Edson Alvarez heading in a Steven Berghuis cross.
Groningen had to go on the offensive more in the second half and that gave Ajax some more space. In the 56th minute, Ajax had their second goal with Antony finding the net from just outside the box.
Noussair Mazraoui’s controlled volley then made it 3-0 before the end as Ajax eased to a victory which keeps them three points clear at the top of the table. Groningen are down in 14th.