Ajax easily defeated Vitesse Arnhem 5-0 in the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Sunday.
After the draw against Twente last weekend, Ajax were looking to bounce back against Vitesse, who were on a high from their Europa Conference League win over Anderlecht.
Erik ten Hag made one change with Antony starting over Steven Berghuis and after five minutes, the Brazilian opened the scoring. Noussair Mazraoui did well in the build up and Antony finished.
Edson Alvarez doubled the lead in the 31st minute with a close-range finish that was given after a VAR check. Ryan Gravenberch then made it 3-0 before half-time after Alvarez’s effort had come back off the crossbar.
Vitesse made three changes at the break with Riechedly Bazoer one of those going off after the defender was lucky to escape a red card for a late challenge on Antony.
On the hour mark, Ajax had the fourth goal as Tomas Hajek diverted a Dusan Tadic cross into his own net. Shortly afterwards, Davy Klaassen added the fifth from inside the box.
Ajax comfortably saw out the rest of the game to record the victory which moves them second in the table. Vitesse are down in 14th.