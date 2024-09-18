Ajax eased to a 5-0 win over 10-man Fortuna Sittard on Wednesday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Ajax were without the injured Brian Brobbey, while new signings Wout Weghorst and Davy Klaassen were only on the bench.
The hosts hadn’t played in a month due to police strikes and they looked fresh from the start. After ten minutes, Kenneth Taylor swept in the opener after a fine move.
Fortuna Sittard came close to an equaliser as Alen Halilovic struck the post, but Ajax doubled their lead through Bertrand Traore. The winger stayed calm after being played in on goal.
Before the break, Chuba Akpom raced in on goal and was brought down by Rodrigo Guth which earned the Fortuna centre-back a red card.
It was a simple second half for the hosts as Youri Baas headed in a third before Klaassen and Weghorst were brought in for their debuts. Devyne Rensch added a fourth before Akpom completed the rout.
Ajax climb to seventh in the table while Fortuna are 11th.