Ajax are flying high in the Europa League after they sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory over 9-man Qarabag.
In Azerbaijan, Ajax began with Wout Weghorst up front as Brian Brobbey was dropped down to the bench. The hosts gave Ajax an early scare by finding the net but it was ruled out for offside.
After 15 minutes, Julio Romao was shown a straight red card for a last man foul and the hosts were reduced to ten men. It took until the 36th minute for Ajax to take advantage as Kenneth Taylor netted from close range.
Qarabag still created chances until the 74th minute when Christian Rasmussen went down in the box and a penalty was awarded. Weghorst scored from the spot.
Chuba Akpom then finished off a lovely move to make it 3-0 before Elvin Cafarquliyev was sent off for a rash challenge on Anton Gaaei.
There were no further goals and Ajax currently sit top of the Europa League group with seven points.