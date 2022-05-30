According to De Telegraaf, Ajax ae interested in signing Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken and Atalanta Bergamo midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.
On Monday, De Telegraaf looked at the current transfer situation at Ajax and brought up Netherlands international Mark Flekken. The Amsterdam side are looking for a new goalkeeper and have reportedly enquired about his situation.
Ajax are now considering an offer for Flekken, who would compete with Remko Pasveer, Maarten Stekelenburg and Jay Gorter.
De Telegraaf also adds that Teun Koopmeiners is an “Interesting option” for Ajax this summer. The midfielder only moved from AZ Alkmaar to Atalanta last summer, but the club failed to qualify for Europe, meaning a sale could be negotiable.
Ajax was interested in Koopmeiners when he was at AZ Alkmaar, and could not go back in for the 24-year-old.
Both Flekken and Koopmeiners join up with the Dutch national team on Monday ahead of the upcoming Nations League matches.