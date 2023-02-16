Ajax did not make a good impression on Thursday and they were lucky to record a 0-0 draw against Union Berlin.
After four wins in a row, John Heitinga’s side faced a tough task against a Union Berlin side flying high at the top of the Bundesliga. Heitinga decided to restore Calvin Bassey and Steven Bergwijn to the starting line-up.
Ajax did not create a single shot on target in the first half despite dominating possession. Union Berlin created chances but Morten Thorsby and Jérôme Roussillon could not find a way past Gerónimo Rulli.
At the break, Heitinga took off Owen Wijndal and Brian Brobbey entered the pitch. Brobbey immediately got a great chance as he went through on goal but he was denied by Frederik Rønnow.
That was a rare chance for Ajax and Union Berlin again looked the better side going forward. Rulli had to make saves to keep out a Josip Juranovic free kick and Thorsby header. Thorsby did find the net with his next chance, but VAR spotted a handball and ruled out the former Heerenveen midfielder’s effort.
There was no late rally for Ajax and they will take a 0-0 draw to Germany for the second leg next week.