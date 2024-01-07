Ajax head of transfers, Kelvin de Lang has told Algemeen Dagblad that the club will not be busy in the transfer window this month.
Ajax have been looking for a new controlling midfielder but funds are tight at the club. They are even in consultation with Excelsior in a bid to recall Kian Fitz-Jim.
Speaking to AD, De Lang who is head scout for Ajax but has been temporarily moved into a transfer adviser role, said that the club are set for a quiet month.
De Lang, “We know that there is a lack of balance in age and experienced players can ensure this, but resources are limited and such players are not for the taking.
“I don’t expect too many changes. You never know, but supporters should not expect too much from this transfer period. I understand that they would like to see something happen, but they must be sensible and not opportunistic choices.”
Selling players could be the way for Ajax to generate funds with Georges Mikautadze gone already and clubs interested in signing Steven Bergwijn.