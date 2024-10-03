Ten-man Ajax came away from Slavia Prague with a 1-1 draw in their Europa League clash.
Ajax went into the game without the injured Jordan Henderson, Kian Fitz-Jim, Bertrand Traoré and Wout Weghorst. The hosts also rested some players ahead of a league game against Sparta Prague.
After 20 minutes, Christian Rasmussen was brought down in the box and Branco van den Boomen made it 1-0 from the penalty spot.
Ajax dominated the first half but they failed to add a second goal with Brian Brobbey missing a good chance. They also lost Kristian Hlynsson to injury.
Slavia Prague improved in the second half and Remko Pasveer was called into action. After an hour, Ajax made a triple change with Chuba Akpom, Anton Gaaei and Owen Wijndal all coming on.
It didn’t help stem the tide and the equaliser finally came in the 67th minute as Tomas Chory headed in. Ajax were then reduced to ten men with Youri Baas shown a second yellow card.
However, Ajax managed to hold on for a point and they now have four overall.