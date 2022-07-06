Sebastien Haller’s move from Ajax to Borussia Dortmund was finally confirmed on Wednesday.
Ajax will receive €31 million from Dortmund for the striker, but that fee could raise due to bonuses. Haller has signed a four-year contract in Germany.
Haller joined Ajax in January of 2021 for €22.5 million, which made him the most expensive purchase ever in Amsterdam. The Ivorian went on to score 47 times in 65 matches, while also adding 16 assists.
Ajax are looking to sign Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey as replacements for Haller.