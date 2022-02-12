The draw for the semi-finals of the KNVB Cup took place on Saturday night.
After knocking out Vitesse Arnhem, Ajax were rewarded with a trip to AZ Alkmaar, who booked their place in the last four with a comfortable win over RKC Waalwijk.
In the other semi-final, PSV Eindhoven, who defeated NAC Breda, will take on Go Ahead Eagles in Deventer. The Eagles knocked out NEC Nijmegen to reach the last four.
The matches will be played between the 1st and 3rd of March with the final taking place in De Kuip on the 17th of April.