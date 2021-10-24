Ajax has their revenge for the painful defeat in the Johan Cruijff Schaal against PSV. In Amsterdam, Ajax hammered PSV Eindhoven 5-0 to extend their lead at the top of the table.
Erik ten Hag stated at his pre-game press conference that Ajax was determined to take revenge on PSV after they defeated his side 4-0 in the Johan Cruijff Schaal earlier in the season. PSV turned up in Amsterdam without Noni Madueke and Cody Gakpo meaning Bruma and Carlos Vinicius started in the attack.
Ajax were full of confidence after the hammering of Borussia Dortmund in midweek and they had the lead after 19 minutes. A cross from Dusan Tadic was blasted into the net through Andre Ramalho by Steven Berghuis.
PSV failed to threaten apart from an Olivier Boscagli free-kick, while at the other end, Antony put a shot wide and Berghuis put a header against Sebastien Haller. Ajax went into the break with a slender lead but they raced to victory in the second half.
Ten minutes after the break, Haller made it 2-0 with a header from a corner before he set up Antony to add a third shortly afterward. Davy Klaassen came off the bench to add a fourth before Tadic completed the rout late on. It was Tadic’s 100th league goal for Ajax.
Ajax equals their largest-ever victory in the league against PSV Eindhoven and they now go four points clear at the top of the league.
Ajax is looking several classes higher than the rest of the Eredivisie so far this year. Long way to go but this performance was yet another demonstration as to where things stand, just sheer domination. Must be a great time to be an Ajax fan!