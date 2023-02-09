According to The Telegraph, Ajax are pushing ahead with their pursuit of Julian Ward but they face competition for the Liverpool sporting director.
Earlier this week, it became clear that Ajax are looking to appoint Ward as their new Technical director once his contract with Liverpool expires in the summer.
There were some reports stating that Ward would not be available for a year, but The Telegraph has debunked those rumours. Ward would not be able to join a Premier League club for a year after leaving Liverpool but he could join a foreign club.
Ajax is now pushing to convince Ward to join the club, but there is competition as OGC Nice are also circling the Englishman, who has worked previously with Manchester City.
Edwin van der Sar has met Ward before during Ajax’s Champions League clashes with Liverpool in the past and he is confident that he can convince him to choose a future in Amsterdam.