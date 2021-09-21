Ajax swept Fortuna Sittard aside on Tuesday evening with Mohamed Kudus marking his comeback with a goal in the 5-0 victory.
Ajax went into the game on the back of their 9-0 victory over Cambuur and they already had the lead against Fortuna within the opening eleven minutes. The ball fell kindly to Steven Berghuis, who put the ball through Yanick van Osch’s legs.
Noussair Mazraoui then doubled the lead in the 27th minute with a strike into the bottom corner, before Dusan Tadic found the net with a shot on the turn to make it 3-0 at the break.
Mohammed Kudus made his comeback from injury at the break, replacing Berghuis and the midfielder added the fourth in the 72nd minute. A cross from Tadic was tapped in by Kudus.
Nicolas Tagliafico then added the fifth and final goal after a nice one-two with Tadic to seal another emphatic victory for Ajax.
Erik ten Hag’s side are top of the table and in formidable form at the moment while Fortuna Sittard sit down in 16th.