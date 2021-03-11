Ajax are well on their way to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after a 3-0 win over Young Boys in the Europa League.
Erik ten Hag made two changes from the win over Groningen at the weekend with Antony and Devyne Rensch coming in for Mohammed Kudus and Sebastien Haller.
The first big chance fell to Antony after he was set up by a Dusan Tadic cross, but the winger’s effort was kept out by goalkeeper Guillaume Faivre. Ryan Gravenberch was also denied by Faivre, while David Neres fired into the side netting as Ajax couldn’t turn their dominance into an opening goal.
Ajax continued to push forward in the second half and the goal eventually came in the 61st minute with Tadic playing in Davy Klaassen, who powerfully found the net. Neres should have made it 2-0 immediately but he had his shot from close range blocked.
In the 70th minute, Tadic was found alone at the back post by Neres but he tried a first-time volley which flew wide. Tadic did make it 2-0 ten minutes later when Nicolas Tagliafico’s shot was blocked into the path of the Serbian, who found the net.
Brobbey then hit the post but the substitute did wrap up the victory in the last minute to put Ajax within touching distance of the last eight.