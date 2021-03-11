Sparta close to safety after w... Sparta Rotterdam have climbed further away from the relegation zone ...

Emmen take a point away from G... Emmen have another point in their battle against relegation after ...

AZ Alkmaar ease to win over FC... AZ Alkmaar have increased the pressure on second-placed PSV Eindhoven ...

ADO closer to relegation after... ADO Den Haag's relegation moved a step closer after they ...

Willem II maintain good form w... Willem II are now a point from safety after a ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Overmars left devastated by Br... Ajax director Marc Overmars is very upset that Brian Brobbey ...