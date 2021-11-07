Ajax have dropped two points in the Eredivisie again after being held to a 0-0 draw for the second week in a row. This time Go Ahead Eagles frustrated the league leaders.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Last weekend, Heracles Almelo held Ajax to a 0-0 draw but they then won 3-1 away to Borussia Dortmund which sealed their place in the Champions League last 16. Against, Go Ahead Eagles, Ajax were looking to move away from PSV at the top but they had to do without the injured Steven Berghuis. Ryan Gravenberch was only on the bench as Mohammed Kudus and Davy Klaassen started.
Kees van Wonderen’s Go Ahead Eagles side have been in good form, though, and they frustrated Ajax from the start. Warner Hahn saved well from Dusan Tadic in the only real opportunity of the first half.
After the break, Ajax continued to have the ball but they failed to find a way through the visitor’s tight defence. Mohamed Daramy, Gravenberch, David Neres and Danilo all came off the bench as Erik ten Hag tried to find a late winner.
However, Klaassen hit the post, while Lisandro Martinez and Danilo both had efforts cleared off the line. Just before the end, Go Ahead Eagles even came close to a shock winner but Remko Pasveer denied Marc Cardona.
Ajax remains top of the Eredivisie but they are now level on points with PSV Eindhoven. Go Ahead Eagles are 10th.