Ajax have melted their Eredivisie trophy into over 42000 stars, which will be gifted to season ticket holders.
Ajax sealed the league title last weekend and they have decided to pay tribute to their fans, who have been unable to attend most of the club’s games this season.
Ajax decided to melt down the championship trophy into over 42,000 stars, which have been sent out to season ticket holders.
A second copy of the Eredivisie trophy will take its place in the club’s museum.
General director Edwin van der Sar said on the club website, “We have largely had to do without our fans this season. At least, they were not in the stands. Nevertheless, our players have felt their support every match.
“They have a tangible memory of this season and are thus uniquely involved in the championship.”