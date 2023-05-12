According to De Telegraaf, Ajax wants to bring Daley Blind back to the club this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After issues with Alfred Schreuder, Blind left Ajax in January for Bayern Munich, but he has barely played for the German giants.
Blind will be available on a free transfer this summer and De Telegraaf is reporting that Ajax has been in contact with the defender. Now that Schreuder is gone, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has contacted Blind to see if he is interested in a third spell with Ajax.
However, Ajax has some competition with Royal Antwerp also interested in signing Blind. Director Marc Overmars knows Blind well, and they have a number of Dutchmen at the club including Vincent Janssen, Calvin Stengs, and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, while Mark van Bommel is head coach.
The 33-year-old has made 333 appearances for Ajax in the past.