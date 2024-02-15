Two late goals rescued Ajax a 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
Ajax welcomed back Branco van den Boomen to the squad but the midfielder was only on the bench for the Conference league clash.
The Norwegian visitors threatened on the counter in the early stages and after 15 minutes Albert Grønbaek gave them the lead with a shot through Jorrel Hato’s legs.
Bodo/Glimt could have added further goals in the first half but Ajax survived. The hosts only really threatened with shots from distance as Brian Brobbey struggled with a lack of service.
The fans showed their displeasure at the performance with a chorus of jeers at the break and the mood soured further when Grønbaek added a second after some poor defending.
Ajax were heading for a poor defeat but Brobbey was held in the box and substitute Van den Boomen pulled one back in the 89th minute. Odin Bjørtuft was sent off for the challenge.
In the 97th minute, Steven Berghuis sealed a draw for Ajax and they now head to Norway with it all to play for. Julian Rijkhoff was handed his debut in stoppage time too.