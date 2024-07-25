Branco van den Boomen’s 86th-minute strike was enough for Ajax to earn a 1-0 win over FK Vojvodina in the first leg of their Europa League tie.
Francesco Farioli took charge of Ajax for the first time and he saw his side create a number of chances in the first half without breaking the deadlock. Kenneth Taylor hit the crossbar, and had an effort cleared off the line. Chuba Akpom also put a header wide.
In the second half, Ajax’s performance was far from impressive and the visitors almost took the lead when Aleksa Vucanovic hit the post.
The game was heading for a 0-0 draw until Branco van den Boomen headed in the winner with four minutes left to play.
Next week in Serbia, Ajax will hold a lead and they should be able to call upon Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey.