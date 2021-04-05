According to UOL, Ajax are interested in signing Santos defender Kaiky.
The Brazilian outlet are reporting that Ajax are not ready to make a bid yet but are at the front of the queue for the 17-year-old defender.
Kaiky made his first-team debut at the age of 16 and has made four appearances overall for Santos.
The youngster has a contract with Santos until 2023 which has a release clause of €70 million. Manchester City are also following Kaiky’s development closely.