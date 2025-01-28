Ajax have sent midfielder Sivert Mannsverk on loan to Championship side Cardiff City until the end of the season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
A year and a half ago, Ajax paid €6 million to sign the 22-year-old from Molde but he has only made 18 appearances for the club.
Mannsverk started the season in the eleven but an ankle injury saw him drop down the pecking order and he has only appeared for Jong Ajax recently.
With the arrival of Youri Regeer from FC Twente, Ajax have decided to let the youngster depart to join Cardiff City on loan until the end of the season.