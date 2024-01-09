Ajax looking to pull off shock... According to various reports, Ajax are hoping to sign English ...

PSV interested in Manchester U... According to Fabrizio Romano, PSV Eindhoven is interested in signing ...

PSV talent Van Duiven joins Al... Jason van Duiven is set to gain some Eredivisie experience ...

Ajax expects a quiet transfer ... Ajax head of transfers, Kelvin de Lang has told Algemeen ...

Pavlidis ready for the next st... AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis has told De Telegraaf that ...

Huijsen completes move to AS R... AS Roma has confirmed the signing of young Dutch centre-back ...

Bergwijn can return to the Pre... According to Fabrizio Romano and Voetbal International, West Ham United ...