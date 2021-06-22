According to De Telegraaf, Ajax have made a move to sign Feyenoord captain Steven Berghuis.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Due to a clause in the forwards contract, Berghuis is available to sign for a knock-down price of €4 million this summer.
Wolfsburg, Norwich City, and clubs from Italy have been linked with Berghuis in the past and now De Telegraaf is reporting that Ajax is hoping to sign the 29-year-old. Contact has been made between Ajax and their Rotterdam rivals.
Berghuis has a contract with Feyenoord until 2022 and has previously stated that he will finalise his future after the European Championships. The winger, who has previously played for AZ Alkmaar and Watford, has made 199 appearances for Feyenoord, scoring 87 goals and adding 64 assists.