Ajax are out of the Europa League after a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash with AS Roma. The Italian’s progress 3-2 on aggregate.
With Ajax looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit, Erik ten Hag was able to welcome back Maarten Stekelenburg for the second leg, while Sean Klaiber was given the nod at right-back. However, Klaiber’s evening only lasted 20 minutes before he had to come off with a hamstring injury.
Ajax dominated possession in the first-half but apart from one weak opportunity for Davy Klaassen, they failed to trouble Roma, who had the ball in the net through Jordan Veretout. However, the midfielder was offside.
Ten Hag brought on Brian Brobbey for Antony at the break and the substitution had an instant impact as latched onto a long ball from Perr Schuurs in the 49th minute before slotting it into the net.
Before the hour mark, Dusan Tadic had the ball in the net again for Ajax but the captain’s goal was disallowed for a foul by Nicolas Tagliafico in the build-up.
Ajax were pushing for a second but in the 70th minute, Roma equalised when the ball found its way to Edin Dzeko at the back post and he finished from close range.
Ten Hag then brought on Lassina Traore and Oussama Idrissi as Ajax went on looking for a late winner to force the game into extra-time. However, the changes didn’t have the desired effect and Roma comfortably held out to reach the semi-finals.
A missed opportunity for Ajax, who had plenty of chances over both legs but fail to progress.